Merrill Lynch sells 7.31 crore shares of Bank of Baroda

On March 28, 2018 Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte. sold 7,31,26,423 shares of Bank Of Baroda at Rs 141.95 on the BSE.

However, Theleme Master Fund bought 7,31,50,000 shares at Rs 141.95.

On Wednesday, Bank Of Baroda ended at Rs 142.20, down Rs 1.55, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.60 and 52-week low Rs 128.20 on 26 October, 2017 and 12 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.17 percent below its 52-week high and 10.92 percent above its 52-week low