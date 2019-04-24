Merrill Lynch sells 19.49 lakh shares of IVRCL

On May 24, 2013 Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana S.A. SVB sold 1,949,319 shares of IVRCL at Rs 19.15 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 18.95, down Rs 0.25, or 1.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19.70 and an intraday low of Rs 18.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 55.15 and 52-week low Rs 17.65 on 05 July, 2012 and 28 March, 2013, respectively. Currently, it is trading 65.64 percent below its 52-week high and 7.37 percent above its 52-week low. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 581.55 crore.

