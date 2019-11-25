App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEP Infrastructure share price gains 3% on LoA from NHAI

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 158,40,00,000 payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
MEP Infrastructure Developers share price gained 3 percent intraday on November 25 after company received LoA from NHAI.

The company has received the letter of award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), New Delhi informing that the company has been engaged as the contractor for the project of collection of user fee at Chhajarsi Fee Plaza of NH-9 in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as per company release.

The period of the said contract is 1 year and the operations will commence within 2 days after complying the statutory formalities viz. submission of performance security, signing of contract as per the LOA.

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 158,40,00,000 payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

At 09:52 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 40.20, up Rs 0.70, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 49.80 and 52-week low Rs 24.90 on 08 January, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.28 percent below its 52-week high and 61.45 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

