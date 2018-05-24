App
May 24, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEP Infrastructure gains 7% on raising FPI investment limit, strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers gained 7.5 percent in the opening trade on Thursday on the back of strong March quarter numbers and increasing FPI investment limit.

The company has posted 120 percent increase in its Q4FY18 net profit at Rs 26.59 crore versus Rs 12.04 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operation also rose by 80 percent at Rs 776.24 crore against Rs 431.61 crore.

The company board approved to increase the limits for investment in the equity share capital of the company by registered foreign portfolio investor (FPIs) (Including FlIs) from 24 percent to 100 percent, subject to the approval of the members of the company and other applicable statutory approvals, if any.

The board recommended dividend of 30 paise per equity share of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2017-18.

At 09:32 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 79.35, up Rs 3.30, or 4.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

