Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghmani Organics up 4% as NCLT approves scheme of arrangement

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 114.40 and 52-week low Rs 42.10 on 08 May, 2018 and 06 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Meghmani Organics added 4.3 percent intraday Thursday after NCLT approved the scheme of arrangement amongst subsidiaries of company.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench has approved the scheme of arrangement between Meghmani Agrochemicals, wholly owned subsidiary of the company with Meghmani Finechem, subsidiary of the company.

At 11:11 hrs Meghmani Organics was quoting at Rs 51.65, up Rs 1.25, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

meghmani

Currently, it is trading 54.85 percent below its 52-week high and 22.68 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:25 am

