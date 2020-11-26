Meghmani Organics shares jump 4% on plans to set up multipurpose plant in Dahej

Meghmani Organics share price added more than 4 percent intraday on November 26 after the company said it is planning to set up a multipurpose plant in Dahej at a cost of Rs 310 crore.

The plant is expected to commissioned by Q4 FY22.

The company also commenced commercial production at two of its plants situated at Bharuch.

At 09:46 hrs, Meghmani Organics was quoting at Rs 77.50, up Rs 2.50, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.00 and 52-week low Rs 31.80 on 21 September 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.82 percent below its 52-week high and 143.71 percent above its 52-week low.