Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghmani Organics shares jump 4% on plans to set up multipurpose plant in Dahej

The company also commenced commercial production at two of its plants situated at Bharuch.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
Meghmani Organics share price added more than 4 percent intraday on November 26 after the company said it is planning to set up a multipurpose plant in Dahej at a cost of Rs 310 crore.

The plant is expected to commissioned by Q4 FY22.

The company also commenced commercial production at two of its plants situated at Bharuch.

At 09:46 hrs, Meghmani Organics was quoting at Rs 77.50, up Rs 2.50, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.00 and 52-week low Rs 31.80 on 21 September 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.82 percent below its 52-week high and 143.71 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Meghmani Organics

