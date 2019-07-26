App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McNally Bharat locked at 5% upper circuit on order win

There were pending buy orders of 275 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of McNally Bharat Engineering was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on July 26 as the company won an order worth Rs 8 crore.

The company has received one order from Krishi Bikash Shiipa Kendra for construction of boundary wall with fencing for SOOMW Solar Power Plant in Jharkhand, McNally Bharat said in an exchange release.

The company had recently won an order from SGTORE Company, a Hong Kong-based firm, for designing and engineering, the supply of equipment, two years spare parts, three months consumables on EPS basis worth Rs 46.70 crore.

At 1014 hrs McNally Bharat Engineering was quoting at Rs 2.61, up 4.82 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:45 am

