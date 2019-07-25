Mcnally Bharat Engineering rises 4% on order wins worth Rs 46.70 crore

Mcnally Bharat Engineering shares rose 4.6 percent intraday Thursday after company won an order worth Rs 46.70 crore.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 2.30.

The company received one order from SGTORE Company, a Hong Kong based company, relating to work of design and engineering, supply of equipment, two years spare parts, three months consumables on EPS basis worth Rs 46,70,58,418.

The scope of work of the contract include implementation of first phase of an out door lead and zinc floatation plant project for production of 170,000 metric tons of zinc concentrate with zinc Grade of 55% and 54,000 metric tons of lead concentrate with lead grade of 60%.

Time schedule for completion of the work shall be 330 calendar days after commencement date of the contract.

At 12:10 hrs Mcnally Bharat Engineering was quoting at Rs 2.49, up Rs 0.11, or 4.62 percent on the BSE.