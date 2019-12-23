App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mcleod Russel share price hits 52-week low after HC restrains co from selling assets

The share price declined 53 percent in last 3 months, while slipped 95 percent in last 9 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mcleod Russel (India) share price touched its 52-week low of Rs 4.27, falling 5 percent intraday on December 23 after the company restrained from selling, transferring, or creating third party rights on any of its assets

The Delhi High Court, in reference to a matter filed against certain promoters of the company, has passed an ad-interim ex-parte order of injunction by which, company has been restrained from selling, transferring, alienating, disposing, assigning, dealing, encumbering or creating third party rights on any of its assets, and carrying out any change in its capital structure, or any corporate or debt restructuring till the date of the next hearing in the matter.

The matter is currently sub-judice and the company is taking necessary steps against the said order based on advice from its legal counsel.

The company would like to clarify that subject to the aforesaid, this ad-interim order has no impact on the operations or day to day business of the company.

At 11:00 hrs, Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 4.37, down Rs 0.12, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 95 percent in the last 9 months.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

