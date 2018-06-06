App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mcleod Russel gains 2% on sale of 8 tea estates in Assam

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 8 tea estates to M.K. Shah Exports for a consideration of Rs 331 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mcleod Russel added 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company has decided to dispose of certain tea estates in Assam.

The company is going to sell Beesakopie Tea Estate, Raidang Tea Estate, Daimukhia Tea Estate, Samdang Tea Estate, Baghjan Tea Estate, Bordubi Tea Estate, Koomsong Tea Estate and Phillobari Tea Estate.

The said sale/disposal of assets are subject to necessary approval/s and due diligence by the proposed buyer.

At 11:10 hrs Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 136.95, up Rs 2.55, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

