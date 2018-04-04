App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 04, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McDonald’s operator, Westlife, gains 2% post nutrition enhancement changes to menu

CLSA said that over the past three years, it has taken initiatives like reduction of sodium & oil content. In fact, its iconic McAloo Tikki burger is now a ‘balanced meal’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Westlife Development, the operator of McDonald’s chains in West and South India, gained a little over 2 percent intraday before falling to flat levels.

This could be largely due to changes to its menu announced by the firm on Tuesday in a bid to enhance nutritional value.

CLSA said that over the past three years, it has taken initiatives like reduction of sodium & oil content. In fact, its iconic McAloo Tikki burger is now a ‘balanced meal’.

The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 450.

At 14:12 hrs Westlife Development was quoting at Rs 340.50, down Rs 0.60, or 0.18 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 348.00 and an intraday low of Rs 340.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.