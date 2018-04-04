McDonald’s operator, Westlife, gains 2% post nutrition enhancement changes to menu

Westlife Development, the operator of McDonald’s chains in West and South India, gained a little over 2 percent intraday before falling to flat levels.

This could be largely due to changes to its menu announced by the firm on Tuesday in a bid to enhance nutritional value.

CLSA said that over the past three years, it has taken initiatives like reduction of sodium & oil content. In fact, its iconic McAloo Tikki burger is now a ‘balanced meal’.

The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 450.

At 14:12 hrs Westlife Development was quoting at Rs 340.50, down Rs 0.60, or 0.18 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 348.00 and an intraday low of Rs 340.00.