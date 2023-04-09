 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcap of eight of top 10 valued firms climbs Rs 82,169 crore last week; HDFC twins sparkle

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC and ITC witnessed gains in their market valuation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday (April 7) on account of 'Good Friday'.

