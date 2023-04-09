Mcap of eight of top 10 valued firms climbs Rs 82,169 crore last week; HDFC twins sparkle

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42 per cent in the holiday-shortened week.

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and on Friday (April 7) on account of 'Good Friday'.

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC and ITC witnessed gains in their market valuation.

From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 31,553.45 crore to Rs 9,29,752.54 crore. HDFC's market valuation surged Rs 18,877.55 crore to Rs 5,00,878.67 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 9,533.48 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,27,111.07 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 6,731.76 crore to Rs 15,83,824.42 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 5,817.89 crore to Rs 11,78,836.58 crore.

ITC's mcap went up by Rs 4,722.65 crore to Rs 4,81,274.99 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 4,71,174.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 1,139.56 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 6,02,341.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 2,323.2 crore to Rs 5,89,966.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 1,780.62 crore to Rs 6,10,751.98 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.