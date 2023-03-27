MC A10 snaps 4-day gaining streak, falls close to 3%

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – closed 2.8 percent lower on March 27 at 39.23, with all scrips ending in the red. It snapped its 4-day winning streak.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV all hit the 5 percent lower circuit in trade. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, the two Nifty50 stocks, ended over 1 percent lower from the previous close.

The losses resulted in a fall of the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.39 lakh crore from Rs 9.70 lakh crore on March 24. Furthermore, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission were moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework, from the second stage.

Moneycontrol News