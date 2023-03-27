MC A10 snaps 4-day gaining streak, falls close to 3%

The losses resulted in fall of cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.39 lakh crore from Rs 9.70 lakh crore on March 24.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – closed 2.8 percent lower on March 27 at 39.23, with all scrips ending in the red. It snapped its 4-day winning streak.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV all hit the 5 percent lower circuit in trade. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, the two Nifty50 stocks, ended over 1 percent lower from the previous close.

The losses resulted in a fall of the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.39 lakh crore from Rs 9.70 lakh crore on March 24. Furthermore, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission were moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework, from the second stage.

The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with Hindenburg, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the PM, on Monday.

The “government has not intervened anywhere,” Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said in an interview in New York. “Nobody’s having to rescue anyone in our system.”

Meanwhile, reports stated that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), which manages old-age savings of 27.73 crore Indians, continues to invest in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports even after the port-to-energy conglomerate’s stocks have been pounded since the Hindenburg report.