MC A10 logs third straight session of gains, 3 stocks hit upper circuit

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – closed 1.5 percent higher on March 23 at 40.32, logging the third straight session of gains in a row.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit. However, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Ambuja Cements closed in the red.

Adani Power was included in the short-term ASM (additional surveillance measure) framework Stage-I effective March 23, according to separate circulars available on both BSE and NSE exchanges.

The move came close on the heels of the two exchanges moving Adani group stocks - Adani Green Energy and NDTV - from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage I on Monday. Meanwhile, the cumulative gains pushed up the market cap of Adani group stocks to Rs 9.70 lakh crore from 9.56 lakh crore on March 22.

Jack Dorsey’s Block falls after Hindenburg says it’s short the stock On the benchmark, the Nifty erased its losses from the previous day and ended the session 119.10 points or 0.70 percent higher at 17,107.50. The Sensex also topped the 58,000 mark and closed above it.

