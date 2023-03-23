 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 logs third straight session of gains, 3 stocks hit upper circuit

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks.

At close on March 23, Adani Ports & SEZ was quoting at Rs 654.95, down Rs 2.35, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high and low of Rs 666.65 and Rs 653.50, respectively.

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – closed 1.5 percent higher on March 23 at 40.32, logging the third straight session of gains in a row.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit. However, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Ambuja Cements closed in the red.

Adani Power was included in the short-term ASM (additional surveillance measure) framework Stage-I effective March 23, according to separate circulars available on both BSE and NSE exchanges.