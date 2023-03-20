MC A10 breaks three-day gaining streak, all stocks end lower except Adani Green

MC A10 Index, a sentimeter of Adani group stocks, snapped its three-day winning run and fell 2.5 percent to 38.82 on March 20. Adani Green Energy was the lone soldier in green, while all other group stocks ended the day in the red.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Power and Adani Total Gas were locked in a lower circuit and ended the day 5 percent lower from the previous close. Adani Enterprises, NDTV and Ambuja Cements were the other top drags, declining 3 percent each.

The group's market capitalisation fell to Rs 9.23 lakh crore from Rs 9.44 lakh crore on March 17.

Moneycontrol News