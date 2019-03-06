Mazda gains 9% on buyback approval worth Rs 11 crore

Shares of Mazda gained 9.4 percent intraday Wednesday after company board approved buyback of its equity shares.

The board of directors of the company have approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 11 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 550 per equity share payable in cash.

The maximum buyback size represents 9.65% of the aggregate of the company's paid- up equity share capital and free reserves.

At 13:49 hrs Mazda was quoting at Rs 377.75, up Rs 32.50, or 9.41 percent on the BSE.