Max Ventures share rises 4% on leasing Noida property to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, DBS

Max Estates had recently announced leasing of 62,500 sq. ft. to Yes Bank at Max Towers.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
Max Ventures and Industries share price rose 4 percent intraday on February 10 after the company leased its office property to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Group’s listed entity, Max Ventures & Industries Ltd. (MaxVIL), has leased 80,000 (79,933) sq ft. at its flagship Grade A office complex, Max Towers, Noida to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM). It has also leased 7,300 sq. ft. to DBS.

Max Estates had recently announced the leasing of 62,500 sq. ft. to Yes Bank at Max Towers. In addition, it has also leased ~ 25,000 sq. ft. at Max Towers to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Limited.

This takes the total leased area at Max Towers to nearly 90% of the total ~ 5.3 lakh sq ft.

At 11:29 hrs, Max Ventures and Industries was quoting at Rs 54.75, up Rs 1.75, or 3.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 57.50 and 52-week low Rs 25.15 on 20 February, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.78 percent below its 52-week high and 117.69 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Max Ventures and Industries
first published: Feb 10, 2021 12:12 pm

