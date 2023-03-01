 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Max Ventures share price rises after NCLT nod to ‘Delhi One’ project

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Max Ventures shares gained 5 percent after subsidiary Max estates received NCLT approval on resolution plan submitted by the company for Boulevard Projects Private Limited.

Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained 4.6 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida.

The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.

MEL also received the completion certificate for Max Square, a Grade A+ greenfield development in Noida, and has a net leasable area of 6.7 lakh square feet. New York Life, which is the strategic partner in the real estate business, had also co-invested in the development and holds 49 percent stake.

Follow our live blog for all the market action