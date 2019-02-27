Max India tumbles 11% after stake sale approval in Max Bupa

Shares of Max India tumbled 11.5 percent intraday Wednesday after company approved selling its stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance Company.

The company board at its meeting held on February 26 has considered and approved a proposal relating to divestment of entire shareholding of the company in its material subsidiary viz. Max Bupa Health Insurance Company (equivalent to 51 percent) to True North Fund VI LLP (either directly or through any of its affiliates).

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction and it values Max Bupa at an enterprise value of Rs 1001 crore.

The sale of stake is subject to the terms of the definitive agreements to be executed among the parties and receipt of requisite approvals including the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the shareholders of the company.

The company is expected to complete the transaction within FY 2019-20.

At 11:45 hrs Max India was quoting at Rs 73.90, down Rs 8.60, or 10.42 percent on the BSE.