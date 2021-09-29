MARKET NEWS

English
Max Healthcare Institute share price slips 6% post block deal of 9.2 crore shares

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 402.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.15 on 16 September, 2021 and 12 November, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
 
 
Max Healthcare Institute share price fell over 6 percent intraday on September 29 after a block deal in company's share on the National Stock Exchange.

In the lock deal, around 9.2 crore of shares worth Rs 3,231 crore trade on NSE at an average price of Rs 350.25 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company board on September 28 has considered and approved the amendment to the shareholders’ Agreement dated December 24, 2018 executed between Mr. Abhay Soi (Promoter) and Kayak Investments Holding Pte. Ltd. (Investor).

At 09:44 hrs Max Healthcare Institute Limited was quoting at Rs 349.30, down Rs 20.40, or 5.52 percent on the NSE.

Close

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 402.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.15 on 16 September, 2021 and 12 November, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.24 percent below its 52-week high and 259.55 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Sep 29, 2021 11:39 am

