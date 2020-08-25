Max Financial Services shares surge after CLSA upgrades stock to buy, raises target

Max Financial Services share price surged over 13 percent intraday on August 25 after global research firm CLSA upgraded the stock to buy and has raised target price.

CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy and has raised the target to Rs 720 from Rs 640 per share. With Axis Bank to buy 17 percent in Max Life against 29 percent earlier, it sees this as another step towards deal closure, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm is of the view that the deal revision reduces the uncertainty of a long-term distribution tie-up adding that with less regulatory uncertainty likely, it has upgraded the stock to buy.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in June raised concerns over four clauses in the agreement, according to a Mint report.

"Max Life and Axis have made significant alterations in their proposed JV agreement to secure regulatory approvals and expedite closure of the deal. Max Life and Axis Bank have erased some key clauses in their agreement in order to convince IRDAI," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In April, Axis Bank said it will raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to 30 percent from 1 percent, after purchasing shares from Max Financial Services (MFS) for nearly Rs 1,600 crore.

The companies have removed a clause that proposed listing of Max Life Insurance after merging it with its listed parent company MFS, since it would have violated Section 35 of the Insurance Act, 1938, a source told Mint.

