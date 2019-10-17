Mastek touches 52-week low on muted Q2 earnings

Mastek touched a 52-week low of Rs 295, falling seven percent intraday on October 17, after the company reported muted numbers for the quarter-ended October 17.

The company reported a 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter jump in its Q2 FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 24.6 crore. On a year-on-year basis, profit is down 1.8 percent.

Consolidated revenue declined 1.6 percent QoQ to Rs 243.6 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13 percent QoQ to Rs 28.6 crore, while EBITDA margin dipped 160 bps to 11.7 percent.

The board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.