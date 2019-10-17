App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek touches 52-week low on muted Q2 earnings

The board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mastek touched a 52-week low of Rs 295, falling seven percent intraday on October 17, after the company reported muted numbers for the quarter-ended October 17.

The company reported a 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter jump in its Q2 FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 24.6 crore. On a year-on-year basis, profit is down 1.8 percent.

Consolidated revenue declined 1.6 percent QoQ to Rs 243.6 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13 percent QoQ to Rs 28.6 crore, while EBITDA margin dipped 160 bps to 11.7 percent.

The board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

At 14:17 hrs Mastek was quoting Rs 296.85, down Rs 20.30, or 6.40 percent on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.