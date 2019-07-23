App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek slips 10% on poor Q1 numbers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 643.90 and 52-week low Rs 365.20 on 10 September, 2018 and 27 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Mastek slipped nearly 10 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported poor set of numbers in the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company's Q1 net profit slipped 11.7 percent to Rs 24.2 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue shed 7.3 percent to Rs 247.5 crore versus Rs 267.1 crore.

At 11:08 hrs Mastek was quoting at Rs 418.30, down Rs 39.30, or 8.59 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 35.04 percent below its 52-week high and 14.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Currently, it is trading 35.04 percent below its 52-week high and 14.54 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 11:12 am

