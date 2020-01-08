App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek share price gains nearly 4% on stake sale in Majesco

The Mastek share touched its 52-week high Rs 508.50 and 52-week low Rs 300.45 on May 27, 2019, and October 10, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mastek share price gained nearly 4 percent intraday on January 8 after a subsidiary of the software services company sold a partial stake in Majesco (USA).

Mastek (UK), a material wholly owned subsidiary of Mastek, sold 8,24,500 Majesco shares for a cash consideration of $6.49 million in the open market on NASDAQ on January 7.

After the completion of the sale, the stake of Mastek (UK) in Majesco will be reduced to 22,20,375 shares from 30,44,875 shares.

Close

At 1224 hours, Mastek was quoting at Rs 432, up Rs 9.70, or 2.30 percent, and Majesco was quoting at Rs 388, up Rs 4, or 1.04 percent, on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 508.50 on May 27, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 300.45 on October 10, 2019.

It is trading 15.04 percent below its 52-week high and 43.78 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mastek

