you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastek share price up 9% on stake sell in Majesco USA

The net proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into the growth of company as part of its committed Vision 2020 strategy, the management said.

Mastek share price gained over nine percent intraday on December 13 after company confirmed the partial stake sale in Majesco, USA.

The company has sold 2,000,000 shares for $15.94 million and balance shares of 30,44,875 are intended to be sold in the ensuing future.

Net proceeds from the sale will be reinvested to growth the company as part of its committed Vision 2020 strategy, the management said.

"Our decision to sell this legacy shareholding in Majesco and reinvest the proceeds back into our core business, which further demonstrates our commitment and confidence to deliver a better return to our shareholders through the continued growth and success of our core business," said Mastek Group CEO John Owen.

related news

After buying stake the Majesco's stake in its material subsidiary -- Majesco (USA) -- will increase to 74.6 percent from existing 69.9 percent.

At 11:34 hours, Mastek was quoting at Rs 379.00, up Rs 20.75, or 5.79 percent and Majesco was quoting at Rs 400.00, up Rs 2.95, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

