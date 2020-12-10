Maruti Suzuki stock gains on plans to hike car prices

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India share price gained over a percent intraday on December 10 after the auto major decided to increase prices across its model range from January 2021.

"Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 7,808.10, up Rs 100.35, or 1.30 percent at 10:08 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,852.15 and an intraday low of Rs 7,731.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on December 9 launched the Smart Finance service for NEXA customers across 30 cities. With the launch of ‘Smart Finance’, Maruti Suzuki has become India’s first OEM to offer an online, end-to-end, real-time car finance service facility, the company said.

Post-festive car sales have not been as bad as expected with pent-up demand playing a positive role, but long and steady demand in the auto industry will depend on the economy and developments around COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has maintained a buy rating on Maruti Suzuki with a revised target of Rs 8,500, factoring earnings upgrade on better sector outlook.

The stock is valued at P/E multiple of 24.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.4x its FY2023 estimates. Our revised PT of Rs. 8,500, giving an upside of further 10 percent from current levels. We recommend Buy rating on the stock, it added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.