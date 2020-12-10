PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Maruti Suzuki stock gains on plans to hike car prices

Maruti Suzuki India decided to increase prices across its model range from January 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:22 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India share price gained over a percent intraday on December 10 after the auto major decided to increase prices across its model range from January 2021.

"Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 7,808.10, up Rs 100.35, or 1.30 percent at 10:08 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,852.15 and an intraday low of Rs 7,731.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on December 9 launched the Smart Finance service for NEXA customers across 30 cities. With the launch of ‘Smart Finance’, Maruti Suzuki has become India’s first OEM to offer an online, end-to-end, real-time car finance service facility, the company said.

Post-festive car sales have not been as bad as expected with pent-up demand playing a positive role, but long and steady demand in the auto industry will depend on the economy and developments around COVID-19 vaccine, according to a senior official of India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India.

Close

Related stories

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has maintained a buy rating on Maruti Suzuki with a revised target of Rs 8,500, factoring earnings upgrade on better sector outlook.

The stock is valued at P/E multiple of 24.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.4x its FY2023 estimates. Our revised PT of Rs. 8,500, giving an upside of further 10 percent from current levels. We recommend Buy rating on the stock, it added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Dec 10, 2020 10:25 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.