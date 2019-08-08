App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki slips as July production falls 25%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Maruti Suzuki India shed 1 percent intraday August 8 after company's production fell in the month July 2019.

The company has reported 25.35 percent fall in its July 2019 production at 1,33,265 units against 1,78,533 units in July 2018.

Its passenger cars production for July 2019 stood at 99,230 from 134,830 in July 2018.

Close

The light commercial vehicles production declined to 2,724 units from 3,077 units.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki July sales crash 34% to two-year low

At 10:06 hours, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 5,765.60, down Rs 13.20, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.

 

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

