Maruti Suzuki slips as July production falls 25%

Share price of Maruti Suzuki India shed 1 percent intraday August 8 after company's production fell in the month July 2019.

The company has reported 25.35 percent fall in its July 2019 production at 1,33,265 units against 1,78,533 units in July 2018.

Its passenger cars production for July 2019 stood at 99,230 from 134,830 in July 2018.

The light commercial vehicles production declined to 2,724 units from 3,077 units.

At 10:06 hours, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 5,765.60, down Rs 13.20, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.