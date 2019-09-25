Maruti Suzuki slips 2% on lowering price of select models by Rs 5,000

Shares of Maruti Suzuki slipped more than 2 percent intraday on September 25 after the company decided to reduce the price of select models.

In order to share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers, the company has decided to reduce the price of select models by Rs 5,000/- (on ex-showroom price).

The popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

The new prices will be applicable from September 25, 2019, across the country.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range, the automaker said.