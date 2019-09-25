App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki slips 2% on lowering price of select models by Rs 5,000

The new prices will be applicable from September 25, 2019, across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki slipped more than 2 percent intraday on September 25 after the company decided to reduce the price of select models.

In order to share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers, the company has decided to reduce the price of select models by Rs 5,000/- (on ex-showroom price).

The popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

The new prices will be applicable from September 25, 2019, across the country.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range, the automaker said.

At 1022 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,865, down Rs 144.65, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

