you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki slips 2% after voluntarily recalling WagonR to rectify possible defect

The company will inspect 40,618 vehicles of WagonR (1 litre) for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India slipped 2.5 percent intraday on August 23 after the company recalled its seasoned hatchback WagonR to rectify possible defects.

Maruti Suzuki India voluntarily undertook a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019, as per BSE release.

The company will inspect 40,618 vehicles of WagonR (1 litre) for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp, it added.

Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost.

At 1255 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,124.35, down Rs 82.60, or 1.33 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

