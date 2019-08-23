Maruti Suzuki slips 2% after voluntarily recalling WagonR to rectify possible defect

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India slipped 2.5 percent intraday on August 23 after the company recalled its seasoned hatchback WagonR to rectify possible defects.

Maruti Suzuki India voluntarily undertook a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019, as per BSE release.

The company will inspect 40,618 vehicles of WagonR (1 litre) for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp, it added.

Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost.