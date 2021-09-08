MARKET NEWS

Maruti Suzuki shares trade in red after August production falls

Maruti Suzuki in an exchange filing said that its August production was down 7.9 percent at 1.14 lakh units against 1.24 lakh units (YoY). Production volume of August was affected due to electronic components shortage, it said.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India share price was trading in the red, down half a percent in the morning session on September 8 after the company came out with its August production numbers.

The stock was trading at Rs 6,831.35, down Rs 45.15, or 0.66 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 6,856.30 and an intraday low of Rs 6,801.55.

Himanshu Gupta, VP- Research at Globe Capital has a buy call on the stock with target of Rs 7150 per share. "After a prolonged correction, this stock is finally looking poised for giving a sharp upside move in the short term. After a good rally, the stock has been consolidating within a small triangular pattern for the past few days, while short-covering activity was clearly visible on the derivatives side during the same period," he said.

"Besides, we expect auto stocks to do a catch-up rally and Maruti looks poised to lead from the front.," he added.

The company decided to hike prices for select models with effect from September 6. "In continuation to its communication on August 30, 2021, with effect from September 6, 2021, the company announced a price change for select models owing to an increase in various input costs, India's largest carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will see 60 percent cut in production in September due to shortage in supply of semiconductors. This is the second consecutive monthly cut seen by the company due to the chip shortage.

“Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat in Gujarat,” Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) said in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
