Maruti Suzuki share price slips over 3% post Q4 nos; CLSA maintains sell

Maruti Suzuki share price slipped over 3 percent in early trade on May 14 after the company announced its Q4 results.
On May 13, the company declared its March quarter profit of Rs 1,291.7 crore, down by 28.1 percent YoY against a profit of Rs 1,795.6 crore for March quarter previous year.
Revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 15.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,198.7 crore as sales volumes slipped 16 percent to 3.85 lakh vehicles compared to the same period last year.
Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 6,000
The company's Q4 EBITDA, adjusted for one-offs, declined 26 percent YoY as volumes fell 16 percent. The profit was down 28 percent YoY but a 12 percent beat led by higher financial income & lower tax, reported CNBC-TV18.
The near-term volume outlook remains weak amid COVID. The shift towards small cars & preference for personal mobility provide silver linings
It expects a weak FY21, but a strong EPS rebound in FY22-23.
CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 4,235
The weak outlook is going to drive de-rating. However, the Q4 results were broadly in-line, reported CNBC-TV18.
The FY20-22 earnings CAGR seen at -2% and valuation of 28x FY22 PE continues to build-in optimism.At 09:23 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 4,926.50, down Rs 108.75, or 2.16 percent on the BSE.
