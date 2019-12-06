Maruti Suzuki share price slips 1% after co recalls some Ciaz, Ertiga & XL6 petrol variants

The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the motor generator unit
Shares of Maruti Suzuki slipped a percent intraday on December 6 after the company has recalled certain petrol Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) variants.
The company in its press release announced it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for certain petrol SHVS variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1 to November 21.
Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, it added.
The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the motor generator unit.