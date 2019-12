Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 2% after production rises in November

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose over two percent intraday on December 9 after the auto major's increased production in November.

The company reported a 4.33 percent year-on-year jump at 1,41,834 units in November after a consecutive nine months fall in production.

Its passenger vehicle production increased to 139,084 units from 1,34,149 units YoY.

Last week, the management said it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1 to November 21.

At 10:06 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 7,045.05, up Rs 158.35, or 2.30 percent on the BSE.