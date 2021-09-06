MARKET NEWS

English
Maruti Suzuki share price rises after carmaker hikes prices

The company has announced a price change, effective September 6, for select models owing to an increase in various input costs

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India | The company re-appointed M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as auditors.

Maruti Suzuki India share price added a percent in the morning session after the company decided to hike prices for select models with effect from September 6.

In continuation to its communication on August 30, 2021, with effect from September 6, 2021, the company announced a price change for select models owing to an increase in various input costs, India's largest carmaker said in an exchange filing.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services sees a 25 percent upside in the stock from the current level. Emkay has a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,600.

The brokerage firm has reduced FY22 and FY23 volume growth estimates by 15 percent and 7 percent, respectively, but has retained the FY24 forecast.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,707. "Maruti is likely to benefit from buoyant demand for passenger vehicles, driven by rising offtake in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas," it said.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki shares down 10% YTD, brokerages see up to 25% upside

MSIL is expected to defend its market share despite rising competition in the compact SUV segment, aided by strong product portfolio and position, brand appeal and ability to frequently launch new models, Sharekhan added.

The stock was trading at Rs 6,931.20, up Rs 67.90, or 0.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 6,944 and an intraday low of Rs 6,863.15.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:27 am

