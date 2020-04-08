Maruti Suzuki share price rises 8% despite fall in production in March

Maruti Suzuki India share price rose 8 percent intraday on April 8 even after the company reported weak production numbers for the month of March.

The company's total production in March 2020 fell 47 percent to 92,540 units from 136,201 units in the year-ago.

Its passenger cars production declined to 69,854 units from 101,807 units, YoY.

At 11:25 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 4,838.65, up Rs 289.05, or 6.35 percent on the BSE.