you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki share price rises 8% despite fall in production in March

Its passenger cars production declined to 69,854 units from 101,807 units, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India share price rose 8 percent intraday on April 8 even after the company reported weak production numbers for the month of March.

The company's total production in March 2020 fell 47 percent to 92,540 units from 136,201 units in the year-ago.

At 11:25 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 4,838.65, up Rs 289.05, or 6.35 percent on the BSE.

At 11:25 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 4,838.65, up Rs 289.05, or 6.35 percent on the BSE.

maruti

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Maruti Suzuki India

