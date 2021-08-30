Maruti Suzuki share price rises 2% as company plans another price hike

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India share price rose more than 2 percent intraday on August 30 as the company announced it will increase the prices across models in September.

"We wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise," company said in its press release.

The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021, it added.

The share is among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex index.

At 10:47 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,755.70, up Rs 149.90, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 8,400 and a 52-week low of Rs 6,273.70 on 13 January, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.58 percent below its 52-week high and 7.68 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 162.87 per share. (Jun, 2021). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 41.46.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 1,700.44 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.97. The dividend yield of the company was 0.67 percent.