App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki share price jumps 4% ahead of Q4 result; brokerages expect dip in profit

Revenue from operations during the March quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to a fall in sales volume.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Next the Maruti Suzuki Alto with 10,829 number, climbed up a spot recording this month. In February, Maruti’s cheapest hatchback stood at number three with a sale of 17,921 units.
Next the Maruti Suzuki Alto with 10,829 number, climbed up a spot recording this month. In February, Maruti’s cheapest hatchback stood at number three with a sale of 17,921 units.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki share price jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on May 13 ahead of the company's Q4 result announcement later in the day.

The country's largest carmaker is expected to register around 30 percent year-on-year drop in profits due to the lockdown in the last 10 days of March.

Untitled1

Close

Revenue from operations during the quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to around 16 percent fall in sales volume, while the realisation is expected to be in the range of 4 percent degrowth to 1 percent growth.

"Revenue is expected to decline by 16 percent YoY, in line with the 16 percent decline in volumes. Realisation per vehicle is likely to remain flat YoY," said Sharekhan.

"We expect EBITDA to decline by 20 percent YoY in Q4FY20 led by (1) decline in revenues and (2) 80 bps decline in EBITDA margin driven by negative operating leverage (-20 bps) and higher discounts (-60 bps YoY)," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which sees profit falling 28 percent.

The auto major has restarted manufacturing operations at its Manesar plant.

After almost two months of lockdown, the company has been allowed to start with one shift and manpower permission of up to 75 percent.

It is one of the most active stocks in NSE in terms of value, with 9,42,674 shares being traded at 0950 hours.

The stock, which has gained more than 10 percent in the last three days, was quoting at Rs 5,154, up Rs 203.85, or 4.12 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 5,321.30 and an intraday low of Rs 5,150.60.

Untitled

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Maruti Suzuki is a low-debt company with zero promoter pledge. The technical rating, as per Moneycontrol technical analysis, is neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:13 am

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.