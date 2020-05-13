Maruti Suzuki share price jumps 4% ahead of Q4 result; brokerages expect dip in profit

Next the Maruti Suzuki Alto with 10,829 number, climbed up a spot recording this month. In February, Maruti’s cheapest hatchback stood at number three with a sale of 17,921 units.

Maruti Suzuki share price jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on May 13 ahead of the company's Q4 result announcement later in the day.

The country's largest carmaker is expected to register around 30 percent year-on-year drop in profits due to the lockdown in the last 10 days of March.

Revenue from operations during the quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to around 16 percent fall in sales volume, while the realisation is expected to be in the range of 4 percent degrowth to 1 percent growth.

"Revenue is expected to decline by 16 percent YoY, in line with the 16 percent decline in volumes. Realisation per vehicle is likely to remain flat YoY," said Sharekhan.

"We expect EBITDA to decline by 20 percent YoY in Q4FY20 led by (1) decline in revenues and (2) 80 bps decline in EBITDA margin driven by negative operating leverage (-20 bps) and higher discounts (-60 bps YoY)," said Kotak Institutional Equities, which sees profit falling 28 percent.

The auto major has restarted manufacturing operations at its Manesar plant.

After almost two months of lockdown, the company has been allowed to start with one shift and manpower permission of up to 75 percent.

It is one of the most active stocks in NSE in terms of value, with 9,42,674 shares being traded at 0950 hours.

The stock, which has gained more than 10 percent in the last three days, was quoting at Rs 5,154, up Rs 203.85, or 4.12 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 5,321.30 and an intraday low of Rs 5,150.60.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Maruti Suzuki is a low-debt company with zero promoter pledge. The technical rating, as per Moneycontrol technical analysis, is neutral.

