Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki share price gains on BofAML upgrade

Resaerch house feels that the best placed for recovery is in passenger vehicle segment and expect earnings cycle to bottom in FY20.

Maruti Suzuki India share price added 1.5 percent in the early trade on December 17 after foreign research house Bank of America Merrill Lynch has upgraded the stock and also raise the target price.

The research house has upgraded its rating on Maruti Suzuki to buy from neutral and raised the target to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450 per share.

It feels that the best place for recovery is in the passenger vehicle segment and expect earnings cycle to bottom in FY20.

Close

It sees 26 percent EPS CAGR over FY20-22 period, while volume to grow 10 percent each in FY21 and FY22.

At 09:21 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,235, up Rs 99.95, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 7,929 and its 52-week low of Rs 5,447 on 19 December, 2018 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.75 percent below its 52-week high and 32.83 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:45 am

