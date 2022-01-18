Maruti Suzuki share price falls after global brokerage retains 'sell', expects 25% downside

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India share price fell over 2 percent in the morning session on January 18 after CLSA retained sell call on the stock. The scrip was trading at Rs 8,028.50, down Rs 236.20, or 2.86 percent at 10:18 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 8,255 and an intraday low of Rs 7,992.20.

The global brokerage firm has maintained 'sell' rating on the stock with target of Rs 6,420 per share, a downside of over 25 percent from current market price. The research firm is of the view that safety norms in cars are likely to be tightened with six airbags likely to become mandatory in cars.

"Increase of airbags will take cost of vehicles higher by Rs 16,000, adding that Maruti would be the most impacted by an increase in airbags. 70 percent of its domestic volume is from hatchbacks and entry level sedans," it added.

The auto company announced a price hike across models owing to increase in various input costs. "In continuation to our earlier communication dated December 2, 2021, the company announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7 percent. The new prices are effective from January 15, 2022," the company said in a recent exchange filing.

According to research and broking firm ICICI Securities, major recovery in earnings is expected in the space on benign FY22E base, majority of personal mobility space players are already closer to their steady state earnings multiples, leaving limited upside.

"Relatively, we prefer the CV cyclical plays, where we foresee scope for upgrade in earnings and subsequent re-rating. The key upside risk is major commodity cost deflation while the key downside risk is continued pressure on semiconductor chip supply impacting production recover," it added.

Improved operating leverage and stability in raw material cost to drive profitability: In FY19-FY22E, ~20-40 percent cumulative decline in volume across sub-segments and major commodity cost inflation led to EBITDA margin decline of 300-800bps. This is expected to reverse, spread across FY23E-FY24E led by revival in demand and gradual price hikes amidst stable raw material cost basket, the brokerage firm said.

