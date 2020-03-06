Maruti Suzuki share price falls 4% on weak production

Maruti Suzuki India share price shed over 4 percent intraday on March 6 as the country’s biggest carmaker’s production declined in February 2020.

The company's total production in February declined 5.4 percent at 1,40,933 vehicles against 1,48,959 units in the year-ago period.

The production of light commercial vehicles declined to 563 units against 1,409 units.

The passenger cars production stood at 1,07,768 units against 1,10,506 units, while utility vehicles' production was at 21,737 units versus 20,146 in February 2019.

At 1124 hours, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,221, down Rs 143.45, or 2.25 percent on the BSE.