Maruti Suzuki rises on price hike, better UV sales in March

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 2.4 percent higher in the morning trade following announcement of price hike across models and after March volumes showed a significant improvement in sales in the higher-margin verticals.

At 11.30 am, the stock was trading at around Rs 8,495, or 2.4 percent higher than the previous close, on the BSE.

The company raised the prices of its vehicles from April 1. The increase, which was across models, would average around 0.8 percent when calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi, the country’s largest car-makers said in an exchange filing.

“The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase,” it said.

Moneycontrol News