Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Lower volumes but better margins expected

Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a sequential fall in revenue on weaker volumes but may see some improvement in margins on price hikes and input-cost moderation when it reports its numbers of the December quarter on January 24.

The country’s biggest carmaker’s quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue or sales and net profit will likely fall by 7.3-10.4 percent and by 14.3-19 percent but the operating margin will improve by 15-70 bps, estimates of analysts across four brokerages show.

Year on year (YoY), the numbers are likely to look much better, thanks to a low base. Both revenue and net profit are expected to rise by 15.4-17.9 percent and 74.7-87 percent respectively, and the operating margin is forecasted to go up by around 330 basis points (bps).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Moneycontrol News