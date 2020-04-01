App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki March sales at 83,792 units

The company ended FY 2019-20 with total sales of 15,63,297 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The four-wheelers manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has sold 83,792 units in the month of March 2020.

The company had sold 1,58,076 units in March 2019.

The sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22nd 2020, in line with national policy, said the company in a release.

Total sales include 76,976 units in the domestic market, 2,104 units of domestic OEM sales and 4,712 units of exports.

Maruti Suzuki remains committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners and customers. The company will continue to support Government at the Centre and State levels and follow all advisories in combating COVID-19, it added.

At 10:33 hrs, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 4,349.30, up Rs 61.55, or 1.44 percent.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 10:49 am

