Maruti Suzuki India share price up 2% on higher February sales

Maruti Suzuki India share price gained 2 percent intraday on March 1 after the car maker reported better sales for February.

".... posted total sales of 1,64,469 units in February 2021, a growth of 11.8 percent over February 2020 sales of 1,47,110 unit," the company said in the release.

The numbers include domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 vehicles.

Passenger car sales rose 6.1 percent at 1,05,986 units against 99,871 units, YoY.

At 1127 hours, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,976.55, up Rs 110.40, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 8,400 on January 13, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 4,002 on April 3, 2020. It is trading 16.95 percent below its 52-week high and 74.33 percent above its 52-week low.