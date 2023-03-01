 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki India share price rises on improved sales in February

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

India's biggest car manufacturer sold 1,72,321 units in the month against 1,64,056 in February 2022, a growth of 5 percent

Maruti Suzuki India share price rose on March 1 after the company reported better sales numbers for the month of February.

The company sold 1,72,321 units in the month against 1,64,056 in February 2022, a growth of 5 percent.

Domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) were up at 1,55,114 units against 1,40,035 units in the year-ago period. As many as 4,291 cars were sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) against 2,428 in February 2022.

Exports, however, took a hit, with the company shipping 17,207 cars in the month against 24,021 units in the year-ago period.