Maruti Suzuki India share price rises on improved sales in February

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India share price rose on March 1 after the company reported better sales numbers for the month of February.

The company sold 1,72,321 units in the month against 1,64,056 in February 2022, a growth of 5 percent.

Domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) were up at 1,55,114 units against 1,40,035 units in the year-ago period. As many as 4,291 cars were sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) against 2,428 in February 2022.

Exports, however, took a hit, with the company shipping 17,207 cars in the month against 24,021 units in the year-ago period.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on production, mainly in domestic models as the firm took all possible measures to minimise the effect, India's biggest carmaker said in a release.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales (PV) increased to 1,47,467 units from 1,33,948 units, YoY.

At 1.18 pm, Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,729.15, up Rs 103.35, or 1.20 percent, on the BSE.