Maruti Suzuki gains as Citi maintains buy; cut target to Rs 7,400

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1 percent intraday Friday after brokerage house Citi maintained buy rating but cut target to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share.

Citi cut FY20/22 profit estimates by 12%/3%, and also cut volumes sharply for FY20, given the slow start to the year.

Current slowdown, now in its 11 months, will probably be second longest slowdown. However, after 12-18 month downturn, probability of a 2-4 year upturn is much higher.

It believes that company is best positioned to ride out the cycle, given its strong positioning and balance sheet.

