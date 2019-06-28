App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki gains as Citi maintains buy; cut target to Rs 7,400

It believes that company is best positioned to ride out the cycle, given its strong positioning and balance sheet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1 percent intraday Friday after brokerage house Citi maintained buy rating but cut target to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share.

Citi cut FY20/22 profit estimates by 12%/3%, and also cut volumes sharply for FY20, given the slow start to the year.

Current slowdown, now in its 11 months, will probably be second longest slowdown. However, after 12-18 month downturn, probability of a 2-4 year upturn is much higher.

It believes that company is best positioned to ride out the cycle, given its strong positioning and balance sheet.

At 12:18 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 6,524.10, up Rs 36, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

