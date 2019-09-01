App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki's August sales drop 32.7% to 1.06 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India's export was down 10.8 percent at 9,352 units against 10,489 units.

Maruti Suzuki India has sold a total of 1,06,413 units in August 2019, a drop of 32.7 percent from August 2018 sale of 1,58,189 units.

In the domestic market the company's sales dropped 35.9 percent at 94,728 units against 1,47,700 units in August 2018.

The company sold 2,333 units in domestic OEM segment.

Its export was down 10.8 percent at 9,352 units against 10,489 units.

The company's total passenger car segment sales were down by 42.2 percent at 65,993 units against 1,14,261 units.

First Published on Sep 1, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

